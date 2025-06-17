Left Menu

Arrests Made in Bali Villa Shooting: Australian Man Killed

Two individuals have been arrested in connection with a shooting in Bali that resulted in the death of Australian Zivan Radmanovic and the serious wounding of Sanar Ghanim. The suspects were apprehended in Jakarta and abroad. Bali police plan to release more details soon.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Jakarta | Updated: 17-06-2025 11:50 IST | Created: 17-06-2025 11:50 IST
Indonesian authorities announced the arrest of two individuals involved in a fatal shooting on the resort island of Bali, which claimed the life of Australian Zivan Radmanovic and injured Sanar Ghanim.

The attack occurred in a villa in Badung regency just after midnight, with the suspects reportedly fleeing on motorcycles.

Bali police have scheduled a press conference to share further developments on the case, as confirmed by spokesperson Ariasandy.

