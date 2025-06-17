Arrests Made in Bali Villa Shooting: Australian Man Killed
Two individuals have been arrested in connection with a shooting in Bali that resulted in the death of Australian Zivan Radmanovic and the serious wounding of Sanar Ghanim. The suspects were apprehended in Jakarta and abroad. Bali police plan to release more details soon.
Devdiscourse News Desk | Jakarta | Updated: 17-06-2025 11:50 IST | Created: 17-06-2025 11:50 IST
- Country:
- Indonesia
Indonesian authorities announced the arrest of two individuals involved in a fatal shooting on the resort island of Bali, which claimed the life of Australian Zivan Radmanovic and injured Sanar Ghanim.
The attack occurred in a villa in Badung regency just after midnight, with the suspects reportedly fleeing on motorcycles.
Bali police have scheduled a press conference to share further developments on the case, as confirmed by spokesperson Ariasandy.
(With inputs from agencies.)
Advertisement
ALSO READ
Indian Shuttlers Set for Thrilling Show at Indonesia Open 2023
India takes Indonesia to WTO's safeguard committee on cotton yarn measure; seeks consultations
Sindhu advances to second round; Sen, Prannoy bow out of Indonesia Open
Thrilling Victory Spree Kicks Off Indonesia Open
Sindhu advances to second round, Sen, Prannoy bow out of Indonesia Open