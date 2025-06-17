Arrests Made in Bali Villa Shooting: Australian Man Killed

Indonesian authorities announced the arrest of two individuals involved in a fatal shooting on the resort island of Bali, which claimed the life of Australian Zivan Radmanovic and injured Sanar Ghanim.

The attack occurred in a villa in Badung regency just after midnight, with the suspects reportedly fleeing on motorcycles.

Bali police have scheduled a press conference to share further developments on the case, as confirmed by spokesperson Ariasandy.

(With inputs from agencies.)