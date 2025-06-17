Left Menu

Deadly Honeymoon: Unraveling the Mystery Behind Indore Businessman's Murder

Meghalaya Police are investigating the murder of Indore businessman Raja Raghuvanshi, allegedly orchestrated by his wife Sonam, her boyfriend Raj, and three hitmen. The crime scene was recreated in Sohra as part of the probe. Sonam fled after the murder but surrendered in Uttar Pradesh. A video and other evidence have surfaced, corroborating the investigation.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Sohra | Updated: 17-06-2025 13:11 IST | Created: 17-06-2025 13:11 IST
Deadly Honeymoon: Unraveling the Mystery Behind Indore Businessman's Murder
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

The investigation into the murder of Indore businessman Raja Raghuvanshi has taken a decisive turn as the Meghalaya Police brought all accused, including his wife Sonam, to Sohra to recreate the crime scene. The reconstruction is part of efforts to gather more evidence and understand the sequence of events leading to Raja's death.

Raja was brutally killed on May 23 during his honeymoon in Meghalaya. His wife Sonam, alongside her alleged boyfriend Raj and three hired hitmen, have been apprehended for their involvement in the murder. Reports suggest the plot was hatched by Sonam and Raj, utilizing the services of Raj's close friends as hitmen.

The Special Investigation Team (SIT) is probing multiple angles, assisted by a forensic team. Evidence, including a viral video showing the couple shortly before the murder, adds weight to the case. Sonam eventually surrendered in Uttar Pradesh after fleeing across several states, leaving behind incriminating items at a homestay in Sohra.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Travel Turmoil: Air India and IndiGo Flights Face Disruptions Amid Technical Glitches and Bomb Threat

Travel Turmoil: Air India and IndiGo Flights Face Disruptions Amid Technical...

 India
2
New Spectral CT Scanner at Southland Hospital Elevates Cancer & Cardiac Care

New Spectral CT Scanner at Southland Hospital Elevates Cancer & Cardiac Care

 New Zealand
3
Sambhal's Water Conservation Breakthrough: Harnessing Rain for a Greener Tomorrow

Sambhal's Water Conservation Breakthrough: Harnessing Rain for a Greener Tom...

 India
4
From Weakness to Dominance: Khamenei's Four-Decade Reign as Iran's Supreme Leader

From Weakness to Dominance: Khamenei's Four-Decade Reign as Iran's Supreme L...

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Missing income data skew poverty metrics: Can AI fix them?

Financial sector turns to AI as traditional fraud detection falls short

Digital divide threatens telehealth equity in rural chronic disease management

Global logistics must prioritize risk resilience amid geopolitical shocks

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025