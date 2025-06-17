Deadly Honeymoon: Unraveling the Mystery Behind Indore Businessman's Murder
Meghalaya Police are investigating the murder of Indore businessman Raja Raghuvanshi, allegedly orchestrated by his wife Sonam, her boyfriend Raj, and three hitmen. The crime scene was recreated in Sohra as part of the probe. Sonam fled after the murder but surrendered in Uttar Pradesh. A video and other evidence have surfaced, corroborating the investigation.
The investigation into the murder of Indore businessman Raja Raghuvanshi has taken a decisive turn as the Meghalaya Police brought all accused, including his wife Sonam, to Sohra to recreate the crime scene. The reconstruction is part of efforts to gather more evidence and understand the sequence of events leading to Raja's death.
Raja was brutally killed on May 23 during his honeymoon in Meghalaya. His wife Sonam, alongside her alleged boyfriend Raj and three hired hitmen, have been apprehended for their involvement in the murder. Reports suggest the plot was hatched by Sonam and Raj, utilizing the services of Raj's close friends as hitmen.
The Special Investigation Team (SIT) is probing multiple angles, assisted by a forensic team. Evidence, including a viral video showing the couple shortly before the murder, adds weight to the case. Sonam eventually surrendered in Uttar Pradesh after fleeing across several states, leaving behind incriminating items at a homestay in Sohra.
(With inputs from agencies.)
