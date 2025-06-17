Arrests Made in Bali Tourist's Fatal Shooting
Indonesian authorities have arrested two suspects in connection with the fatal shooting of an Australian tourist, Zivan Radmanovic, in Bali. One suspect is in Jakarta, and the other is returning from overseas. The arrests involve collaboration between local and Australian enforcement agencies.
Indonesian law enforcement has apprehended two individuals suspected of involvement in the fatal shooting of Zivan Radmanovic, an Australian tourist, on Bali island. The national police chief confirmed one suspect is currently in Jakarta, while the second is being extradited to Indonesia.
Police Chief Listyo Sigit Prabowo revealed that the arrests were the result of cooperation between Indonesian and Australian authorities. However, specific details regarding the suspects or the nature of their arrest remain undisclosed.
The incident occurred near Munggu Beach, where witnesses reported that two masked individuals arrived on a scooter, resulting in the shooting death of Radmanovic and the assault of another Australian tourist.
