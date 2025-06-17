Left Menu

Evacuation Efforts: Indian Students Relocated Amid Middle Eastern Crisis

The Indian Embassy in Tehran has successfully evacuated 110 Indian students to Armenia due to escalating tensions involving Israel and Iran. The Ministry of External Affairs is in active communication with the diaspora, advising those who can, to leave Tehran. A control room and emergency helplines have been established for assistance.

This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

In response to rising tensions between Israel and Iran, 110 Indian students have been evacuated from Tehran to Armenia. This was facilitated by the Indian Embassy, which remains committed to the safety of Indian nationals.

The Ministry of External Affairs (MEA) is maintaining continuous contact with the Indian community, ensuring all necessary support is provided during this volatile situation. While students have been moved for safety reasons, other residents with transport capabilities are also urged to relocate.

The Embassy outlined that further advisories may be issued as the situation evolves, emphasizing a controlled response to emerging threats. Moreover, the MEA has established a control room and emergency helplines to aid affected Indian citizens.

(With inputs from agencies.)

