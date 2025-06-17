Left Menu

Trump's Tough Trade Talks and Upcoming Pharmaceutical Tariffs

U.S. President Donald Trump discussed the potential for a trade deal with Japan, remarking on the difficulty of negotiations. He criticized the European Union for its unfair trade practices. While returning from a G7 summit, Trump announced impending pharmaceutical tariffs and hinted at Canada's involvement in a new project.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Washington DC | Updated: 17-06-2025 14:44 IST | Created: 17-06-2025 14:44 IST
President Donald Trump suggested the possibility of a trade agreement with Japan, although he acknowledged that negotiations remained challenging. In addition to Japan, he levelled critiques at the European Union, accusing the coalition of failing to offer equitable trade terms in ongoing discussions with the United States.

During an impromptu press conference held on Air Force One, returning from the G7 summit, Trump disclosed that the U.S. would soon impose tariffs targeting pharmaceutical goods. He stressed the urgency of these measures, describing them as a pressing priority in his trade policy agenda.

In a surprising move, President Trump indicated that Canada would be contributing financially to his ambitious 'golden dome' project. The nature of this project remains unspecified, but the implication of international financial involvement has caught widespread attention.

(With inputs from agencies.)

