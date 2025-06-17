Elderly Woman's Assault Sparks Political Outcry in Tamil Nadu
An 80-year-old woman was allegedly assaulted in Panruti, leading to the suspect's arrest after he attacked police. The incident provoked criticism from AIADMK leader Edappadi K Palaniswami, who condemned the ruling DMK government, citing the need for stronger action against drug-related crimes and to improve women's safety.
An alleged sexual assault on an 80-year-old woman in Panruti district has sparked outrage, with the suspect apprehended by police. The incident has intensified political tensions in Tamil Nadu, with calls for improved safety measures for women.
According to authorities, the octogenarian was attacked on Monday evening by Sundaravel, under the influence of alcohol. Police formed special teams to capture him, leading to an altercation where Sundaravel injured a constable, prompting Inspector Velumani to shoot him in the leg for arrest.
AIADMK leader Edappadi K Palaniswami criticized the DMK government, demanding actions against the drug menace fueling such crimes. He alleged elderly women are unsafe in the current regime and predicted political consequences in the 2026 elections.
