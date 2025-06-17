Left Menu

Elderly Woman's Assault Sparks Political Outcry in Tamil Nadu

An 80-year-old woman was allegedly assaulted in Panruti, leading to the suspect's arrest after he attacked police. The incident provoked criticism from AIADMK leader Edappadi K Palaniswami, who condemned the ruling DMK government, citing the need for stronger action against drug-related crimes and to improve women's safety.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Cuddalore(Tn) | Updated: 17-06-2025 16:05 IST | Created: 17-06-2025 16:05 IST
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
An alleged sexual assault on an 80-year-old woman in Panruti district has sparked outrage, with the suspect apprehended by police. The incident has intensified political tensions in Tamil Nadu, with calls for improved safety measures for women.

According to authorities, the octogenarian was attacked on Monday evening by Sundaravel, under the influence of alcohol. Police formed special teams to capture him, leading to an altercation where Sundaravel injured a constable, prompting Inspector Velumani to shoot him in the leg for arrest.

AIADMK leader Edappadi K Palaniswami criticized the DMK government, demanding actions against the drug menace fueling such crimes. He alleged elderly women are unsafe in the current regime and predicted political consequences in the 2026 elections.

(With inputs from agencies.)

