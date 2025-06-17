Outrage Erupts Over Shocking Gang Rape at Gopalpur Beach

In a deeply unsettling incident, ten people, including four minors, have been arrested in connection with the gang rape of a 20-year-old woman at Gopalpur beach in Odisha. The assault reportedly took place on Sunday night, during the state's Raja festival, leaving the region and its visitors in shock.

The victim, an undergraduate student, was visiting the beach with her boyfriend when they were attacked by a group of ten individuals. The accused, who have since been detained, allegedly restrained her boyfriend while three men took turns raping her, with the remaining seven providing support and protection during the crime.

This heinous act has sparked widespread condemnation, with local authorities promising a thorough investigation and enhanced security measures. Odisha's public officials and opposition leaders have expressed outrage, emphasizing the pressing need for greater protection of women, particularly in popular tourist destinations like Gopalpur.

(With inputs from agencies.)