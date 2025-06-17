Empowering States for Disaster Resilience
PK Mishra, Principal Secretary to the Prime Minister, advocates for low-cost, high-impact interventions to mitigate disaster risks. He emphasizes recalibrating efforts in light of evolving disasters. Mishra highlights the importance of preparedness, awareness, and data in enhancing disaster response. He stresses on community involvement and leveraging technology for effective disaster management.
- Country:
- India
PK Mishra, Principal Secretary to the Prime Minister, urged states to implement low-cost, high-impact strategies to mitigate disaster risks during the Annual Conference of Relief Commissioners and State Disaster Response Force (SDRF).
Stressing the dynamic nature of disasters, Mishra called for recalibrated efforts as interconnected hazards and evolving risks outpace adaptation measures. He emphasized the necessity of preparedness, awareness, and community involvement in disaster management.
Mishra lauded India's Disaster Risk Reduction financing model recognized globally and advocated the efficient use of funds. He underscored the importance of data, highlighting 'Gati Shakti' for disaster management planning, and encouraged volunteer programs to enhance disaster response efficacy.
(With inputs from agencies.)
ALSO READ
Perform community service, pay Rs 50k to Army welfare fund: Delhi HC to POCSO accused
HiringHeroes.ai is Launched as India’s First Recruiter Community-Led Job Platform
Political Firestorm: Kapu Community Caught in Tuni Train Case Revival
Telangana on High Alert: Monsoon Preparedness Initiatives Underway
Sesena's Resurgence: From Ghost Town to Bustling Community