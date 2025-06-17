Empowering States for Disaster Resilience

PK Mishra, Principal Secretary to the Prime Minister, urged states to implement low-cost, high-impact strategies to mitigate disaster risks during the Annual Conference of Relief Commissioners and State Disaster Response Force (SDRF).

Stressing the dynamic nature of disasters, Mishra called for recalibrated efforts as interconnected hazards and evolving risks outpace adaptation measures. He emphasized the necessity of preparedness, awareness, and community involvement in disaster management.

Mishra lauded India's Disaster Risk Reduction financing model recognized globally and advocated the efficient use of funds. He underscored the importance of data, highlighting 'Gati Shakti' for disaster management planning, and encouraged volunteer programs to enhance disaster response efficacy.

(With inputs from agencies.)