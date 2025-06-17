Supreme Court to Hear Case of Child Bride Seeking Freedom
A minor has petitioned the Supreme Court, seeking annulment of her coerced child marriage and protection from threats for resisting it. Married against her will at 16, she faces confinement and coercion from her in-laws. Her plea calls for prosecution under the Child Marriages Act and safety assurance.
The Supreme Court is set to hear a crucial plea involving a minor girl seeking the annulment of her child marriage, citing coercion and threats to her life. The plea, scheduled for June 18, highlights the struggles faced by the young girl, who was only 16 when married against her will.
According to her petition, her marriage took place under pressure from her family to a man in his early 30s. Despite assurances of returning to her parents post-marriage, she was confined by her in-laws who demanded a child, hindering her educational ambitions. Her plea argues that her marriage violates the Prohibition of Child Marriages Act.
She has since fled with a friend, fearing retribution if she returns to Bihar. The minor's plea calls for court intervention to annul her marriage, prosecute her in-laws, and ensure her safety, underpinning her fight for freedom and education.
