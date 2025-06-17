Outcry Over Blogger's Death: Kenya's Struggle with Police Brutality
A protester was killed in Nairobi after demonstrations against police brutality, following the death of blogger Albert Ojwang, who was allegedly murdered in custody. Videos show police violence during protests. The incident has sparked public outrage and calls for accountability against extrajudicial killings in Kenya.
A protester died in Nairobi amidst protests against police brutality following the custody death of Albert Ojwang, a blogger, and teacher. This incident has ignited widespread anger over alleged extrajudicial killings.
Cell phone footage reveals police striking and shooting a man, inflaming tensions further. The protests aren't isolated to the capital, as demonstrations have sparked in Kenya's Mombasa too.
National and international human rights organizations, including Amnesty International, condemn the incidents, calling for accountability. The government's delayed response and conflicting reports highlight increasing demands for police reform in Kenya.
(With inputs from agencies.)
ALSO READ
Mongolian PM resigns after losing parliament backing, street protests
Protests Erupt Over Flyover Ramp at Tribal Site in Ranchi
ONGC Faces Financial Strain in Assam Amid Employee Protests
SWAT: Hyderabad's New All-Women Force to Tackle Female Protests
Uproar in Raipur: Land Dispute Sparks Protests in Sammanpur