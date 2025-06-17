Outcry Over Blogger's Death: Kenya's Struggle with Police Brutality

A protester died in Nairobi amidst protests against police brutality following the custody death of Albert Ojwang, a blogger, and teacher. This incident has ignited widespread anger over alleged extrajudicial killings.

Cell phone footage reveals police striking and shooting a man, inflaming tensions further. The protests aren't isolated to the capital, as demonstrations have sparked in Kenya's Mombasa too.

National and international human rights organizations, including Amnesty International, condemn the incidents, calling for accountability. The government's delayed response and conflicting reports highlight increasing demands for police reform in Kenya.

(With inputs from agencies.)