U.S. Troop Withdrawal Sparks ISIS Resurgence in Syria
The U.S. has withdrawn troops from two bases in northeastern Syria, leading to concerns over a resurgence of ISIS. The Syrian Democratic Forces are left to control these areas. The reduction follows President Trump's decision to scale down U.S. military presence in the region.
In a significant military shift, U.S forces have vacated two more bases in northeastern Syria, intensifying concerns about a resurgence of ISIS due to the reduced American presence. The move has left Syrian Democratic Forces (SDF) to safeguard the mostly deserted bases, posing questions about regional security and stability.
The withdrawals are part of a broader strategy under President Trump to decrease U.S. military involvement in Syria, trimming down from eight bases to just one. This reduction could potentially expose vulnerabilities, as expressed by SDF Commander Mazloum Abdi, who emphasized the insufficient troop numbers to mitigate ISIS threats effectively.
Despite prior military victories, ISIS has reportedly reactivated cells throughout Syrian cities, capitalizing on the recent political upheaval and military drawdown. The SDF continues to face assaults, with ISIS conducting attacks around key areas and remaining a potent force amidst the region's ongoing instability.
(With inputs from agencies.)
ALSO READ
Iran Executes Islamic State Militants After 2018 Attack
Tensions Rise as Thailand and Cambodia Border Clash Prompts Troop Withdrawal
U.S. Mediates Peace: Rwanda's Troop Withdrawal Key to Eastern Congo Deal
Iran says it executed 9 Islamic State militants detained after a 2018 attack, reports AP.
Islamic State's Reignited Threat in a Post-Assad Era