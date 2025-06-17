U.S. Troop Withdrawal Sparks ISIS Resurgence in Syria

In a significant military shift, U.S forces have vacated two more bases in northeastern Syria, intensifying concerns about a resurgence of ISIS due to the reduced American presence. The move has left Syrian Democratic Forces (SDF) to safeguard the mostly deserted bases, posing questions about regional security and stability.

The withdrawals are part of a broader strategy under President Trump to decrease U.S. military involvement in Syria, trimming down from eight bases to just one. This reduction could potentially expose vulnerabilities, as expressed by SDF Commander Mazloum Abdi, who emphasized the insufficient troop numbers to mitigate ISIS threats effectively.

Despite prior military victories, ISIS has reportedly reactivated cells throughout Syrian cities, capitalizing on the recent political upheaval and military drawdown. The SDF continues to face assaults, with ISIS conducting attacks around key areas and remaining a potent force amidst the region's ongoing instability.

(With inputs from agencies.)