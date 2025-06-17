Left Menu

U.S. Troop Withdrawal Sparks ISIS Resurgence in Syria

The U.S. has withdrawn troops from two bases in northeastern Syria, leading to concerns over a resurgence of ISIS. The Syrian Democratic Forces are left to control these areas. The reduction follows President Trump's decision to scale down U.S. military presence in the region.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 17-06-2025 20:37 IST | Created: 17-06-2025 20:37 IST
U.S. Troop Withdrawal Sparks ISIS Resurgence in Syria
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.

In a significant military shift, U.S forces have vacated two more bases in northeastern Syria, intensifying concerns about a resurgence of ISIS due to the reduced American presence. The move has left Syrian Democratic Forces (SDF) to safeguard the mostly deserted bases, posing questions about regional security and stability.

The withdrawals are part of a broader strategy under President Trump to decrease U.S. military involvement in Syria, trimming down from eight bases to just one. This reduction could potentially expose vulnerabilities, as expressed by SDF Commander Mazloum Abdi, who emphasized the insufficient troop numbers to mitigate ISIS threats effectively.

Despite prior military victories, ISIS has reportedly reactivated cells throughout Syrian cities, capitalizing on the recent political upheaval and military drawdown. The SDF continues to face assaults, with ISIS conducting attacks around key areas and remaining a potent force amidst the region's ongoing instability.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Stable Governance: Modi's 11-Year Legacy of Transformational Change

Stable Governance: Modi's 11-Year Legacy of Transformational Change

 India
2
Travel Turmoil: Air India and IndiGo Flights Face Disruptions Amid Technical Glitches and Bomb Threat

Travel Turmoil: Air India and IndiGo Flights Face Disruptions Amid Technical...

 India
3
Sambhal's Water Conservation Breakthrough: Harnessing Rain for a Greener Tomorrow

Sambhal's Water Conservation Breakthrough: Harnessing Rain for a Greener Tom...

 India
4
From Weakness to Dominance: Khamenei's Four-Decade Reign as Iran's Supreme Leader

From Weakness to Dominance: Khamenei's Four-Decade Reign as Iran's Supreme L...

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Missing income data skew poverty metrics: Can AI fix them?

Financial sector turns to AI as traditional fraud detection falls short

Digital divide threatens telehealth equity in rural chronic disease management

Global logistics must prioritize risk resilience amid geopolitical shocks

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025