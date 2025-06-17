Portuguese Police Foil Far-Right Militia Plot

In a significant crackdown on far-right extremism, Portuguese law enforcement detained six individuals tied to the Movimento Armilar Lusitano (MAL), a group allegedly plotting large-scale violent acts. The detainees were discovered with explosive materials and an assortment of firearms, highlighting the group's preparedness for potential militant operations.

The police identified the suspects as being engaged in terrorism-related activities, ranging from inciting hate and violence to illegal possession of weapons. Notably, one of the apprehended individuals was associated with the police force. The operations unveiled a network with extremist nationalist views, reminiscent of the 'Reich Citizens' group dismantled in Germany last year.

The arrests underscore the troubling rise of far-right ideologies across Europe, as countries grapple with increasing support for anti-immigration parties. The Portuguese Judiciary Police emphasized the growing impact and social danger of these movements, which often exploit the internet to recruit young members.

