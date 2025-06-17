Left Menu

Portuguese Police Foil Far-Right Militia Plot

Portuguese authorities arrested six individuals associated with a far-right group, Movimento Armilar Lusitano (MAL), suspected of planning large-scale attacks. They seized explosives and firearms, with one detainee linked to the police. This reflects rising far-right sentiments in Europe, mirroring recent incidents in Germany.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Lisbon | Updated: 17-06-2025 20:50 IST | Created: 17-06-2025 20:50 IST
Portuguese Police Foil Far-Right Militia Plot
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • Portugal

In a significant crackdown on far-right extremism, Portuguese law enforcement detained six individuals tied to the Movimento Armilar Lusitano (MAL), a group allegedly plotting large-scale violent acts. The detainees were discovered with explosive materials and an assortment of firearms, highlighting the group's preparedness for potential militant operations.

The police identified the suspects as being engaged in terrorism-related activities, ranging from inciting hate and violence to illegal possession of weapons. Notably, one of the apprehended individuals was associated with the police force. The operations unveiled a network with extremist nationalist views, reminiscent of the 'Reich Citizens' group dismantled in Germany last year.

The arrests underscore the troubling rise of far-right ideologies across Europe, as countries grapple with increasing support for anti-immigration parties. The Portuguese Judiciary Police emphasized the growing impact and social danger of these movements, which often exploit the internet to recruit young members.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Stable Governance: Modi's 11-Year Legacy of Transformational Change

Stable Governance: Modi's 11-Year Legacy of Transformational Change

 India
2
Travel Turmoil: Air India and IndiGo Flights Face Disruptions Amid Technical Glitches and Bomb Threat

Travel Turmoil: Air India and IndiGo Flights Face Disruptions Amid Technical...

 India
3
Sambhal's Water Conservation Breakthrough: Harnessing Rain for a Greener Tomorrow

Sambhal's Water Conservation Breakthrough: Harnessing Rain for a Greener Tom...

 India
4
From Weakness to Dominance: Khamenei's Four-Decade Reign as Iran's Supreme Leader

From Weakness to Dominance: Khamenei's Four-Decade Reign as Iran's Supreme L...

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Missing income data skew poverty metrics: Can AI fix them?

Financial sector turns to AI as traditional fraud detection falls short

Digital divide threatens telehealth equity in rural chronic disease management

Global logistics must prioritize risk resilience amid geopolitical shocks

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025