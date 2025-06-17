Egypt Calls for Ceasefire in Iran-Israel Conflict
Egypt's Foreign Minister Badr Abdelatty has called for a ceasefire in the Iran-Israel war, speaking with U.S. envoy Steve Witkoff and Iran's Foreign Minister Abbas Araqchi. Abdelatty emphasized negotiations as essential for a lasting agreement on Iran's nuclear program, stated an Egyptian foreign ministry release.
Egyptian Foreign Minister Badr Abdelatty issued a call for an immediate ceasefire in the ongoing conflict between Iran and Israel on Tuesday. This call was made during separate telephone conversations with U.S. Middle East envoy Steve Witkoff and Iranian Foreign Minister Abbas Araqchi.
In these high-level discussions, Abdelatty underscored the critical importance of resuming negotiations, deeming it the sole pathway to achieving a sustainable agreement regarding Iran's nuclear program. His calls were aligned with an official statement released by the Egyptian foreign ministry.
Abdelatty's diplomatic outreach reflects Egypt's proactive stance in regional peace initiatives, aiming not only to quell hostilities but also to reignite talks to address underlying nuclear tensions.
