Law Student's Elaborate Heist: A Case of Trust Betrayed

In a shocking twist highlighting betrayal of trust, a law student and her accomplices executed a theft by planting a friend in a household as domestic help. Within just two days, they fled with Rs 30 lakh from northwest Delhi's Model Town, police officials confirmed.

Delhi police swiftly acted on the complaint filed by Dr. Anil Raheja, who reported the theft, identifying the housemaid as part of the plotting trio. The main conspirator, Rajni, a 27-year-old law student, masterminded the operation with precise planning, with assistance from Shilpi and Neha Samalty.

Aided by forged identity documents, Shilpi infiltrated the household under a fabricated identity. With the help of CCTV and technical surveillance, all involved were tracked down to Meerut and Saharanpur and have since been arrested, recovering significant sums and items from their possession.

(With inputs from agencies.)