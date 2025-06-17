Left Menu

Liquor Shop Sealed After Tragic Deaths: Odisha Government Takes Action

The Odisha government has sealed a liquor shop amid allegations that its alcohol caused the death of two individuals. Excise officials collected samples for testing after locals reported hospitalizations related to the shop's liquor. The exact cause of death will be determined post-mortem.

In a swift move, the Odisha government sealed a liquor shop in response to allegations of alcohol-related fatalities. Reports suggest that two individuals died after consuming liquor procured from this outlet.

The incident came to light following complaints from residents of the Laxmisagar area. A team of excise officials promptly collected samples from the shop near Station Bazaar for rigorous testing and subsequently sealed the premises.

Deputy Superintendent of Excise in Bhubaneswar, Raj Sekhar Swain, shared that investigations are ongoing. While several individuals were hospitalized, the official cause of death will be confirmed post-mortem and through further inquiry.

(With inputs from agencies.)

