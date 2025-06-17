Liquor Shop Sealed After Tragic Deaths: Odisha Government Takes Action

In a swift move, the Odisha government sealed a liquor shop in response to allegations of alcohol-related fatalities. Reports suggest that two individuals died after consuming liquor procured from this outlet.

The incident came to light following complaints from residents of the Laxmisagar area. A team of excise officials promptly collected samples from the shop near Station Bazaar for rigorous testing and subsequently sealed the premises.

Deputy Superintendent of Excise in Bhubaneswar, Raj Sekhar Swain, shared that investigations are ongoing. While several individuals were hospitalized, the official cause of death will be confirmed post-mortem and through further inquiry.

(With inputs from agencies.)