Indian Embassy Urges Citizens to Exit Israel Amid Escalating Tensions
With the national emergency ongoing in Israel, the Indian embassy in Tel Aviv has advised Indian nationals to consider leaving via land border crossings. The embassy has set up a 24/7 helpline and emphasized citizens' safety, providing resources for those seeking to exit through Jordan and Egypt.
Devdiscourse News Desk | Jerusalem | Updated: 17-06-2025 22:49 IST | Created: 17-06-2025 22:49 IST
- Country:
- Israel
As the national emergency persists in Israel and the airspace remains closed, the Indian embassy in Tel Aviv is urging Indian citizens to exit the country via land border crossings.
The embassy's updated advisory has emphasized the safety of Indians in Israel, providing a 24/7 helpline and recommending registration with the mission through specified channels.
Indian nationals intent on leaving via Jordan and Egypt are advised to apply for eVisas on the respective governmental websites, while those remaining are encouraged to remain vigilant and adhere to local safety protocols.
(With inputs from agencies.)
Advertisement
ALSO READ
Odisha Police prepares massive security arrangements for Lord Jagannath's Rath Yatra in Puri
Delegation led by Shrikant Shinde meets Liberian Senate Leader, highlights global security and fight against terrorism
BRICS 2025: Dr Chandra Sekhar Calls for Cooperation on Cybersecurity and DPI Models
Former Homeland Security official fights back against Trump's 'unprecedented' investigation order
UN Security Council Calls for Ceasefire and Aid Access in Gaza