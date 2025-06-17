Indian Embassy Urges Citizens to Exit Israel Amid Escalating Tensions

As the national emergency persists in Israel and the airspace remains closed, the Indian embassy in Tel Aviv is urging Indian citizens to exit the country via land border crossings.

The embassy's updated advisory has emphasized the safety of Indians in Israel, providing a 24/7 helpline and recommending registration with the mission through specified channels.

Indian nationals intent on leaving via Jordan and Egypt are advised to apply for eVisas on the respective governmental websites, while those remaining are encouraged to remain vigilant and adhere to local safety protocols.

(With inputs from agencies.)