Left Menu

Indian Embassy Urges Citizens to Exit Israel Amid Escalating Tensions

With the national emergency ongoing in Israel, the Indian embassy in Tel Aviv has advised Indian nationals to consider leaving via land border crossings. The embassy has set up a 24/7 helpline and emphasized citizens' safety, providing resources for those seeking to exit through Jordan and Egypt.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Jerusalem | Updated: 17-06-2025 22:49 IST | Created: 17-06-2025 22:49 IST
Indian Embassy Urges Citizens to Exit Israel Amid Escalating Tensions
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • Israel

As the national emergency persists in Israel and the airspace remains closed, the Indian embassy in Tel Aviv is urging Indian citizens to exit the country via land border crossings.

The embassy's updated advisory has emphasized the safety of Indians in Israel, providing a 24/7 helpline and recommending registration with the mission through specified channels.

Indian nationals intent on leaving via Jordan and Egypt are advised to apply for eVisas on the respective governmental websites, while those remaining are encouraged to remain vigilant and adhere to local safety protocols.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Stable Governance: Modi's 11-Year Legacy of Transformational Change

Stable Governance: Modi's 11-Year Legacy of Transformational Change

 India
2
Travel Turmoil: Air India and IndiGo Flights Face Disruptions Amid Technical Glitches and Bomb Threat

Travel Turmoil: Air India and IndiGo Flights Face Disruptions Amid Technical...

 India
3
Sambhal's Water Conservation Breakthrough: Harnessing Rain for a Greener Tomorrow

Sambhal's Water Conservation Breakthrough: Harnessing Rain for a Greener Tom...

 India
4
From Weakness to Dominance: Khamenei's Four-Decade Reign as Iran's Supreme Leader

From Weakness to Dominance: Khamenei's Four-Decade Reign as Iran's Supreme L...

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Missing income data skew poverty metrics: Can AI fix them?

Financial sector turns to AI as traditional fraud detection falls short

Digital divide threatens telehealth equity in rural chronic disease management

Global logistics must prioritize risk resilience amid geopolitical shocks

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025