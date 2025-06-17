Left Menu

Haryana's Push for Law & Order: Saini's High-Octane Drive

Chief Minister Nayab Singh Saini emphasized a zero-tolerance policy on crime, directing a crackdown on criminals. He urged enhanced police presence and swift actions in response to law violations. Saini also reviewed excise auctions, which generated significant revenue boost for Haryana, attended by key governmental officials.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Chandigarh | Updated: 17-06-2025 22:52 IST | Created: 17-06-2025 22:52 IST
Haryana's Push for Law & Order: Saini's High-Octane Drive
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

Chief Minister Nayab Singh Saini spearheaded a high-level meeting to scrutinize Haryana's law and order situation and the state's ongoing excise auctions.

Reaffirming the government's zero tolerance for crime, Saini emphasized robust measures to maintain order, instructing the Home Department to intensify operations against criminal activities.

In a bid to enhance the excise revenue, Saini highlighted the completion of auctions generating Rs 11,054 crore, substantially higher than the previous year's earnings, marking a significant milestone for the state.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Stable Governance: Modi's 11-Year Legacy of Transformational Change

Stable Governance: Modi's 11-Year Legacy of Transformational Change

 India
2
Travel Turmoil: Air India and IndiGo Flights Face Disruptions Amid Technical Glitches and Bomb Threat

Travel Turmoil: Air India and IndiGo Flights Face Disruptions Amid Technical...

 India
3
Sambhal's Water Conservation Breakthrough: Harnessing Rain for a Greener Tomorrow

Sambhal's Water Conservation Breakthrough: Harnessing Rain for a Greener Tom...

 India
4
From Weakness to Dominance: Khamenei's Four-Decade Reign as Iran's Supreme Leader

From Weakness to Dominance: Khamenei's Four-Decade Reign as Iran's Supreme L...

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Missing income data skew poverty metrics: Can AI fix them?

Financial sector turns to AI as traditional fraud detection falls short

Digital divide threatens telehealth equity in rural chronic disease management

Global logistics must prioritize risk resilience amid geopolitical shocks

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025