Haryana's Push for Law & Order: Saini's High-Octane Drive

Chief Minister Nayab Singh Saini spearheaded a high-level meeting to scrutinize Haryana's law and order situation and the state's ongoing excise auctions.

Reaffirming the government's zero tolerance for crime, Saini emphasized robust measures to maintain order, instructing the Home Department to intensify operations against criminal activities.

In a bid to enhance the excise revenue, Saini highlighted the completion of auctions generating Rs 11,054 crore, substantially higher than the previous year's earnings, marking a significant milestone for the state.

(With inputs from agencies.)