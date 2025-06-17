Evacuation Efforts Intensify for Indian Nationals Amid Israel-Iran Tensions
As tensions between Israel and Iran escalate, Indian students are evacuated from Tehran. The Ministry of External Affairs ensures the safety of citizens, with ongoing coordination between India and Israel. Indian nationals are advised to leave affected areas, while embassies provide 24x7 support.
Amid growing tensions between Israel and Iran, the Indian government has taken proactive measures to ensure the safety of its nationals. Over 110 Indian students have been evacuated from Tehran, with many crossing into Armenia as facilitated by the Indian Embassy.
The Ministry of External Affairs (MEA) is closely monitoring the situation, ensuring that the Indian community receives necessary support. In response to queries, Israel's Ambassador Reuven Azar confirmed ongoing coordination with the MEA to manage potential evacuations of Indian citizens.
The situation has already resulted in casualties in Israel, with 24 fatalities reported. Meanwhile, Indian nationals in Israel and Iran are urged to stay vigilant and follow advisories. Embassies have established 24x7 helplines to assist citizens in these unstable regions.
