Left Menu

Evacuation Efforts Intensify for Indian Nationals Amid Israel-Iran Tensions

As tensions between Israel and Iran escalate, Indian students are evacuated from Tehran. The Ministry of External Affairs ensures the safety of citizens, with ongoing coordination between India and Israel. Indian nationals are advised to leave affected areas, while embassies provide 24x7 support.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 17-06-2025 23:49 IST | Created: 17-06-2025 23:49 IST
Evacuation Efforts Intensify for Indian Nationals Amid Israel-Iran Tensions
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

Amid growing tensions between Israel and Iran, the Indian government has taken proactive measures to ensure the safety of its nationals. Over 110 Indian students have been evacuated from Tehran, with many crossing into Armenia as facilitated by the Indian Embassy.

The Ministry of External Affairs (MEA) is closely monitoring the situation, ensuring that the Indian community receives necessary support. In response to queries, Israel's Ambassador Reuven Azar confirmed ongoing coordination with the MEA to manage potential evacuations of Indian citizens.

The situation has already resulted in casualties in Israel, with 24 fatalities reported. Meanwhile, Indian nationals in Israel and Iran are urged to stay vigilant and follow advisories. Embassies have established 24x7 helplines to assist citizens in these unstable regions.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Stable Governance: Modi's 11-Year Legacy of Transformational Change

Stable Governance: Modi's 11-Year Legacy of Transformational Change

 India
2
Travel Turmoil: Air India and IndiGo Flights Face Disruptions Amid Technical Glitches and Bomb Threat

Travel Turmoil: Air India and IndiGo Flights Face Disruptions Amid Technical...

 India
3
Sambhal's Water Conservation Breakthrough: Harnessing Rain for a Greener Tomorrow

Sambhal's Water Conservation Breakthrough: Harnessing Rain for a Greener Tom...

 India
4
From Weakness to Dominance: Khamenei's Four-Decade Reign as Iran's Supreme Leader

From Weakness to Dominance: Khamenei's Four-Decade Reign as Iran's Supreme L...

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Missing income data skew poverty metrics: Can AI fix them?

Financial sector turns to AI as traditional fraud detection falls short

Digital divide threatens telehealth equity in rural chronic disease management

Global logistics must prioritize risk resilience amid geopolitical shocks

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025