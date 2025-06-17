Evacuation Efforts Intensify for Indian Nationals Amid Israel-Iran Tensions

Amid growing tensions between Israel and Iran, the Indian government has taken proactive measures to ensure the safety of its nationals. Over 110 Indian students have been evacuated from Tehran, with many crossing into Armenia as facilitated by the Indian Embassy.

The Ministry of External Affairs (MEA) is closely monitoring the situation, ensuring that the Indian community receives necessary support. In response to queries, Israel's Ambassador Reuven Azar confirmed ongoing coordination with the MEA to manage potential evacuations of Indian citizens.

The situation has already resulted in casualties in Israel, with 24 fatalities reported. Meanwhile, Indian nationals in Israel and Iran are urged to stay vigilant and follow advisories. Embassies have established 24x7 helplines to assist citizens in these unstable regions.

(With inputs from agencies.)