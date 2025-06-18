Modi and Merz: Strengthening Ties at G7 Summit

Prime Minister Narendra Modi and German Chancellor Friedrich Merz held discussions at the G7 Summit in Canada to fortify bilateral relations, focusing on trade, security, and green technology. The meeting marks a significant milestone as India and Germany celebrate 25 years of strategic partnership.

During their talks, the two leaders delved into various critical areas, including defence cooperation and counter-terrorism strategies. Prime Minister Modi expressed his gratitude toward Germany for its ongoing support in India's fight against terrorism and acknowledged their shared commitment to global peace and stability.

The dialogue also highlighted avenues for collaboration in information technology, manufacturing, semiconductors, and sustainable development. With both nations aiming to deepen their ties, the meeting underscores a pivotal moment in international diplomacy, reflecting the mutual efforts to enhance bilateral cooperation across multiple sectors.

