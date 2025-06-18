Left Menu

Modi and Merz: Strengthening Ties at G7 Summit

Prime Minister Narendra Modi met German Chancellor Friedrich Merz during the G7 Summit to discuss enhancing cooperation in trade, defence, and green technology. The leaders reaffirmed commitments against terrorism and celebrated 25 years of strategic partnership. Discussions also covered IT, semiconductors, and sustainability.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Kananaskis | Updated: 18-06-2025 02:16 IST | Created: 18-06-2025 02:16 IST
Modi and Merz: Strengthening Ties at G7 Summit
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi and German Chancellor Friedrich Merz held discussions at the G7 Summit in Canada to fortify bilateral relations, focusing on trade, security, and green technology. The meeting marks a significant milestone as India and Germany celebrate 25 years of strategic partnership.

During their talks, the two leaders delved into various critical areas, including defence cooperation and counter-terrorism strategies. Prime Minister Modi expressed his gratitude toward Germany for its ongoing support in India's fight against terrorism and acknowledged their shared commitment to global peace and stability.

The dialogue also highlighted avenues for collaboration in information technology, manufacturing, semiconductors, and sustainable development. With both nations aiming to deepen their ties, the meeting underscores a pivotal moment in international diplomacy, reflecting the mutual efforts to enhance bilateral cooperation across multiple sectors.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Australia-EU Security and Trade Talks: A New Phase

Australia-EU Security and Trade Talks: A New Phase

 Global
2
Travel Turmoil: Air India and IndiGo Flights Face Disruptions Amid Technical Glitches and Bomb Threat

Travel Turmoil: Air India and IndiGo Flights Face Disruptions Amid Technical...

 India
3
Sambhal's Water Conservation Breakthrough: Harnessing Rain for a Greener Tomorrow

Sambhal's Water Conservation Breakthrough: Harnessing Rain for a Greener Tom...

 India
4
From Weakness to Dominance: Khamenei's Four-Decade Reign as Iran's Supreme Leader

From Weakness to Dominance: Khamenei's Four-Decade Reign as Iran's Supreme L...

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Missing income data skew poverty metrics: Can AI fix them?

Financial sector turns to AI as traditional fraud detection falls short

Digital divide threatens telehealth equity in rural chronic disease management

Global logistics must prioritize risk resilience amid geopolitical shocks

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025