Modi and Merz: Strengthening Ties at G7 Summit
Prime Minister Narendra Modi met German Chancellor Friedrich Merz during the G7 Summit to discuss enhancing cooperation in trade, defence, and green technology. The leaders reaffirmed commitments against terrorism and celebrated 25 years of strategic partnership. Discussions also covered IT, semiconductors, and sustainability.
Prime Minister Narendra Modi and German Chancellor Friedrich Merz held discussions at the G7 Summit in Canada to fortify bilateral relations, focusing on trade, security, and green technology. The meeting marks a significant milestone as India and Germany celebrate 25 years of strategic partnership.
During their talks, the two leaders delved into various critical areas, including defence cooperation and counter-terrorism strategies. Prime Minister Modi expressed his gratitude toward Germany for its ongoing support in India's fight against terrorism and acknowledged their shared commitment to global peace and stability.
The dialogue also highlighted avenues for collaboration in information technology, manufacturing, semiconductors, and sustainable development. With both nations aiming to deepen their ties, the meeting underscores a pivotal moment in international diplomacy, reflecting the mutual efforts to enhance bilateral cooperation across multiple sectors.
(With inputs from agencies.)
ALSO READ
Expect India-US trade deal in not too distant future: US Commerce Secretary Howard Lutnick
Expect India-US trade deal in not too distant future: US Commerce Secretary Howard Lutnick
GLOBAL MARKETS-Shares dither, dollar falls as trade angst persists
Expect India-US trade deal in not-too-distant future: US Commerce Secretary Howard Lutnick
China, HK shares rise as banks and carmakers rally; trade talks eyed