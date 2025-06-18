Building Bridges: Ion Exchange Forges Water Solution Partnerships Between India and South Africa
India's leading water treatment company, Ion Exchange, is eyeing increased collaboration with South Africa to tackle global water supply challenges. Two recent symposiums facilitated discussions between experts from both nations, paving the way for potential partnerships, according to Ion Exchange South Africa CEO, Gourish Chakravorty.
Chakravorty highlighted the mutual benefits of such partnerships, stating that the focus will be on creating win-win situations for both countries. He cited a successful joint venture with Safic, commended by the Indian Consul-General, as a model for future collaborations. He also noted interest from South Africa's national electric supplier, Eskom, in continuing knowledge-sharing dialogues.
This increased engagement follows a trend of sustainable water solutions discussed by Dr. Natarajan Anbanathan from Ion Exchange's head office. He detailed India's move towards zero-discharge plants and the utilization of recycled water, suggesting that similar strategies could benefit South Africa. The collaboration aims to address local water needs while promoting efficient resource management.
