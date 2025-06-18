Left Menu

Building Bridges: Ion Exchange Forges Water Solution Partnerships Between India and South Africa

Ion Exchange, India's largest water treatment company, is pursuing partnerships in South Africa following successful symposiums that highlighted collaboration opportunities. CEO Gourish Chakravorty emphasized the commitment to equitable partnerships, with local collaborations key to addressing water challenges. Eskom and Rand Water have shown interest in future engagements.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Johannesburg | Updated: 18-06-2025 02:45 IST | Created: 18-06-2025 02:45 IST
Building Bridges: Ion Exchange Forges Water Solution Partnerships Between India and South Africa
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • South Africa

India's leading water treatment company, Ion Exchange, is eyeing increased collaboration with South Africa to tackle global water supply challenges. Two recent symposiums facilitated discussions between experts from both nations, paving the way for potential partnerships, according to Ion Exchange South Africa CEO, Gourish Chakravorty.

Chakravorty highlighted the mutual benefits of such partnerships, stating that the focus will be on creating win-win situations for both countries. He cited a successful joint venture with Safic, commended by the Indian Consul-General, as a model for future collaborations. He also noted interest from South Africa's national electric supplier, Eskom, in continuing knowledge-sharing dialogues.

This increased engagement follows a trend of sustainable water solutions discussed by Dr. Natarajan Anbanathan from Ion Exchange's head office. He detailed India's move towards zero-discharge plants and the utilization of recycled water, suggesting that similar strategies could benefit South Africa. The collaboration aims to address local water needs while promoting efficient resource management.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Australia-EU Security and Trade Talks: A New Phase

Australia-EU Security and Trade Talks: A New Phase

 Global
2
Travel Turmoil: Air India and IndiGo Flights Face Disruptions Amid Technical Glitches and Bomb Threat

Travel Turmoil: Air India and IndiGo Flights Face Disruptions Amid Technical...

 India
3
Sambhal's Water Conservation Breakthrough: Harnessing Rain for a Greener Tomorrow

Sambhal's Water Conservation Breakthrough: Harnessing Rain for a Greener Tom...

 India
4
From Weakness to Dominance: Khamenei's Four-Decade Reign as Iran's Supreme Leader

From Weakness to Dominance: Khamenei's Four-Decade Reign as Iran's Supreme L...

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Missing income data skew poverty metrics: Can AI fix them?

Financial sector turns to AI as traditional fraud detection falls short

Digital divide threatens telehealth equity in rural chronic disease management

Global logistics must prioritize risk resilience amid geopolitical shocks

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025