Father-Son Duo's Lavish Spending Exposed in Rs 64 Lakh Bank Fraud

In a significant breakthrough, police have arrested an IT expert and his father for allegedly embezzling Rs 64 lakh from a district court's bank account in Indore. The duo reportedly used the illicitly obtained funds for luxury foreign trips and purchasing expensive items.

The suspects, Sahil Rangrez, 26, and his father, Sajid Sattar, 57, were apprehended from Valsad in Gujarat after investigative leads pointed towards their involvement in the fraud. An FIR has been filed against them for the fraudulent activities, which took place between March 5 and June 11, according to official sources.

The fraud was facilitated when a telecom company reassigned a mobile number linked to the court's bank account to Sajid, unknowingly enabling him to receive transaction alerts. Sahil, combining his IT skills with this information, managed to access the account, making unauthorized withdrawals. The duo is believed to have spent the money on luxury items, health expenses, and real estate renovations.

(With inputs from agencies.)