North Korea-Russia Meeting Spurs Controversy Over Military Cooperation

North Korean leader Kim Jong Un met Russian top security adviser Sergei Shoigu to discuss military operations in Kursk, Russia. North Korea plans to send troops to aid reconstruction, sparking U.N. sanction concerns. South Korea and Japan vowed further cooperation against these activities at a G7 summit.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 18-06-2025 09:52 IST | Created: 18-06-2025 09:52 IST
North Korean leader Kim Jong Un met with Russia's top presidential security adviser Sergei Shoigu in Pyongyang on Tuesday. They discussed a "special military operation" in Russia's Kursk region, near the border with Ukraine, according to state media reports on Wednesday.

Discussion revolved around cooperative measures for the rebuilding of Kursk, which was previously infiltrated by Ukrainian forces last year. North Korea plans to support the reconstruction with 5,000 military construction workers and 1,000 sappers, despite concerns over U.N. sanctions. The meeting confirmed continued military cooperation between the two countries.

The meeting came nearly two weeks after a previous meeting in early June. In light of these developments, South Korea and Japan pledged to cooperate further on North Korean issues, coinciding with a G7 summit in Canada. Meanwhile, North Korea's unconditional support for Russia's policies raises alarm about possible exchanges of advanced military technology and economic support from Moscow.

