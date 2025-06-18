North Korea-Russia Meeting Spurs Controversy Over Military Cooperation

North Korean leader Kim Jong Un met with Russia's top presidential security adviser Sergei Shoigu in Pyongyang on Tuesday. They discussed a "special military operation" in Russia's Kursk region, near the border with Ukraine, according to state media reports on Wednesday.

Discussion revolved around cooperative measures for the rebuilding of Kursk, which was previously infiltrated by Ukrainian forces last year. North Korea plans to support the reconstruction with 5,000 military construction workers and 1,000 sappers, despite concerns over U.N. sanctions. The meeting confirmed continued military cooperation between the two countries.

The meeting came nearly two weeks after a previous meeting in early June. In light of these developments, South Korea and Japan pledged to cooperate further on North Korean issues, coinciding with a G7 summit in Canada. Meanwhile, North Korea's unconditional support for Russia's policies raises alarm about possible exchanges of advanced military technology and economic support from Moscow.