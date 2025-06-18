Left Menu

Tropical Tragedy: Arrests Made in Bali Shooting Incident

Three Australian men have been arrested in Bali for their involvement in a shooting that killed a fellow Australian and injured another. The suspects face charges of premeditated murder and could receive the death penalty. Authorities continue to investigate for further suspects and motives.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Jakarta | Updated: 18-06-2025 10:47 IST | Created: 18-06-2025 10:47 IST
Tropical Tragedy: Arrests Made in Bali Shooting Incident
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • Indonesia

Indonesian police have detained three Australian nationals following a deadly shooting at a Bali villa, resulting in the death of one man and serious injury to another. Police Chief Daniel Adityajaya disclosed the arrests on Wednesday as part of an ongoing investigation into the incident.

The suspects, whose identities remain undisclosed, have been charged with premeditated murder. If convicted, they could face the death penalty. The shooting, which occurred just after midnight on Saturday, claimed the life of 32-year-old Zivan Radmanovic and severely injured 35-year-old Sanar Ghanim.

While two of the suspects were apprehended overseas with help from Interpol, the third was caught attempting to flee Indonesia. Police seized several items linked to the crime, including a firearm and vehicles. Investigators are still searching for a potential mastermind behind the plot, and the motive remains unclear.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Travel Turmoil: Air India and IndiGo Flights Face Disruptions Amid Technical Glitches and Bomb Threat

Travel Turmoil: Air India and IndiGo Flights Face Disruptions Amid Technical...

 India
2
Sambhal's Water Conservation Breakthrough: Harnessing Rain for a Greener Tomorrow

Sambhal's Water Conservation Breakthrough: Harnessing Rain for a Greener Tom...

 India
3
From Weakness to Dominance: Khamenei's Four-Decade Reign as Iran's Supreme Leader

From Weakness to Dominance: Khamenei's Four-Decade Reign as Iran's Supreme L...

 Global
4
Qatar's Steady Gas Supply Amid Middle East Tensions

Qatar's Steady Gas Supply Amid Middle East Tensions

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Missing income data skew poverty metrics: Can AI fix them?

Financial sector turns to AI as traditional fraud detection falls short

Digital divide threatens telehealth equity in rural chronic disease management

Global logistics must prioritize risk resilience amid geopolitical shocks

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025