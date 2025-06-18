Tropical Tragedy: Arrests Made in Bali Shooting Incident

Indonesian police have detained three Australian nationals following a deadly shooting at a Bali villa, resulting in the death of one man and serious injury to another. Police Chief Daniel Adityajaya disclosed the arrests on Wednesday as part of an ongoing investigation into the incident.

The suspects, whose identities remain undisclosed, have been charged with premeditated murder. If convicted, they could face the death penalty. The shooting, which occurred just after midnight on Saturday, claimed the life of 32-year-old Zivan Radmanovic and severely injured 35-year-old Sanar Ghanim.

While two of the suspects were apprehended overseas with help from Interpol, the third was caught attempting to flee Indonesia. Police seized several items linked to the crime, including a firearm and vehicles. Investigators are still searching for a potential mastermind behind the plot, and the motive remains unclear.

(With inputs from agencies.)