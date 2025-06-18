Left Menu

Supreme Court Questions Suspension of Senior Officer in Tamil Nadu

The Supreme Court on Wednesday questioned the Tamil Nadu government's decision to suspend ADGP HM Jayaram, who was ordered into custody by the high court in a kidnapping case. The officer was released on Tuesday, but remains suspended. The court urged TN government to reconsider his suspension.

The Supreme Court raised concerns on Wednesday about the Tamil Nadu government's suspension of senior police officer ADGP HM Jayaram. The action followed a high court directive to take Jayaram into custody as part of a kidnapping case investigation.

Jayaram was taken into custody but subsequently released at 5 pm on Tuesday. Despite his release, the state government suspended him, sparking a strong reaction from a bench of Justices Ujjal Bhuyan and Manmohan. The bench described the suspension as "shocking and demoralising" and urged the TN government to reconsider and provide an update by Thursday.

Jayaram is contesting the high court's arrest order, which he claims is based solely on a confessional statement without detailed reasoning. His plea to the Supreme Court seeks to overturn the Madras High Court's decision from June 16, which mandated his arrest.

