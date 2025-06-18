UP BJP's Historic Push for Inclusive Caste Census Among Muslims

The Uttar Pradesh BJP Minority Morcha announced a significant campaign to promote accurate awareness around the upcoming caste-based census, especially within the state's Muslim community.

Kunwar Basit Ali, the group's president, emphasized the need for Muslims to list their caste instead of their religion in the census, countering alleged misinformation from opposing political forces and religious leaders.

This campaign is part of a broader effort to reveal and address the socioeconomic diversity within the Muslim community, enhancing policy-making and social justice. The BJP aims for this initiative to foster nationalism among Muslim youth and support marginalized communities.

(With inputs from agencies.)