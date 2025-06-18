Left Menu

Crackdown on Poll Violation: Online News Channels Under Scrutiny

Online news channels have come under investigation for publishing opinion polls related to the Ludhiana West bypoll. The publication, allegedly breaching Election Commission guidelines, could influence voter perception. Consequently, FIRs have been lodged against the channels under relevant sections of law, with further investigations underway.

Several online news channels face legal action after allegedly publishing opinion polls in the run-up to the Ludhiana West bypoll, scheduled for Thursday.

The publication has sparked controversy for allegedly breaching Election Commission guidelines that restrict such polls in electronic media 48 hours before the election's close. The complaint, filed by Ludhiana West constituency's Returning Officer, accuses the channels of trying to sway voter opinion and potentially jeopardizing electoral integrity.

Channels such as 'Turn Times', 'Jan Hitaishi', 'The City Headlines', and 'E News Punjab' are accused, with FIRs registered under Section 126 of the Representation of the People Act 1951 and Section 223 of BNS 2023. Further investigations are in process as authorities seek to preserve the fair electoral process amid concerns over these publications' potential impact.

