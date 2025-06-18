Supreme Court Intervenes in Bihar's Child Marriage Controversy

The Supreme Court has stepped in to protect a minor girl seeking annulment of her coerced marriage, directing authorities to ensure her safety. The minor claimed she was forced into marriage at 16 and now faces threats from her husband and in-laws. They allegedly demand she remain in the marriage, citing financial investments.

A bench of Justices Ujjal Bhuyan and Manmohan called on the Bihar police and Delhi authorities to ensure the girl's safety, prompted by her plea stating fears for her life. The court has asked the state administration, alongside her husband and in-laws, to respond by mid-July.

Claiming her right to education has been obstructed, the girl insists on pursuing her dreams of becoming a teacher or lawyer. Her plea highlights the legal implications of this child marriage under the Prohibition of Child Marriages Act, 2006, urging prosecution against her in-laws and husband, demanding her freedom and legal sanctity.

(With inputs from agencies.)