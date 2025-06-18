Hoax Bomb Threat Unsettles Begumpet Airport
Begumpet Airport in the city faced a bomb threat that was found to be a hoax. The email threat prompted security checks by the bomb disposal team and fire services. Although the airport isn't used for regular passenger services, only VIP aircraft operate there. Investigations continue.
On Wednesday, the Begumpet Airport was at the center of a security scare when it received a bomb threat via email that was later determined to be a false alarm, officials confirmed.
The airport's authorities responded with stringent security measures, deploying the bomb disposal squad and other security personnel to thoroughly check the premises. Fire services also assisted during the checks, underscoring the seriousness of the threat.
Despite the initial alarm, police established the threat as a hoax. Ongoing investigations aim to find the source of the email. Notably, Begumpet Airport primarily handles VIP aircraft and doesn't cater to regular passenger traffic.
(With inputs from agencies.)
