Hoax Bomb Threat Unsettles Begumpet Airport

On Wednesday, the Begumpet Airport was at the center of a security scare when it received a bomb threat via email that was later determined to be a false alarm, officials confirmed.

The airport's authorities responded with stringent security measures, deploying the bomb disposal squad and other security personnel to thoroughly check the premises. Fire services also assisted during the checks, underscoring the seriousness of the threat.

Despite the initial alarm, police established the threat as a hoax. Ongoing investigations aim to find the source of the email. Notably, Begumpet Airport primarily handles VIP aircraft and doesn't cater to regular passenger traffic.

(With inputs from agencies.)