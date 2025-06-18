Northern Ireland's Ethnic Minorities: Living Amidst Fear and Resilience

In Northern Ireland, rising anti-immigrant violence is sowing fear among ethnic minority communities. Raied al-Wazzan, who moved from Iraq in 1990, speaks of the growing threat in a region already scarred by sectarian divides. Masked rioters recently set homes ablaze, intensifying safety concerns for people of different ethnic backgrounds.

While past tensions between Catholic nationalists and Protestant loyalists persist, recent data indicates that racial hate crimes have now doubled compared to sectarian incidents. Influential paramilitary groups continue to exert control, perpetuating racially motivated violence and creating a climate of fear, says Amnesty International's Patrick Corrigan.

Local Director Corrigan highlights the challenges immigrants face, including avoiding certain areas and fearing for their lives. Despite initiatives to promote inclusion, economic hardships, and inadequate housing strain community relations. With no standalone hate crime legislation, Justice Minister Naomi Long pushes to enhance current laws, aiming to curb the violence.