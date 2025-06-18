Left Menu

Northern Ireland's Ethnic Minorities: Living Amidst Fear and Resilience

Raied al-Wazzan, a member of Northern Ireland's ethnic minorities, expresses concern over increased anti-immigrant violence amidst a backdrop of enduring sectarian tension. Despite segregation being common, race crimes have surpassed sectarian offences. Incidents are fueled by paramilitary influence, impacting community safety and leading to widespread fear among immigrants.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 18-06-2025 15:10 IST | Created: 18-06-2025 15:10 IST
Northern Ireland's Ethnic Minorities: Living Amidst Fear and Resilience

In Northern Ireland, rising anti-immigrant violence is sowing fear among ethnic minority communities. Raied al-Wazzan, who moved from Iraq in 1990, speaks of the growing threat in a region already scarred by sectarian divides. Masked rioters recently set homes ablaze, intensifying safety concerns for people of different ethnic backgrounds.

While past tensions between Catholic nationalists and Protestant loyalists persist, recent data indicates that racial hate crimes have now doubled compared to sectarian incidents. Influential paramilitary groups continue to exert control, perpetuating racially motivated violence and creating a climate of fear, says Amnesty International's Patrick Corrigan.

Local Director Corrigan highlights the challenges immigrants face, including avoiding certain areas and fearing for their lives. Despite initiatives to promote inclusion, economic hardships, and inadequate housing strain community relations. With no standalone hate crime legislation, Justice Minister Naomi Long pushes to enhance current laws, aiming to curb the violence.

TRENDING

1
Travel Turmoil: Air India and IndiGo Flights Face Disruptions Amid Technical Glitches and Bomb Threat

Travel Turmoil: Air India and IndiGo Flights Face Disruptions Amid Technical...

 India
2
Sambhal's Water Conservation Breakthrough: Harnessing Rain for a Greener Tomorrow

Sambhal's Water Conservation Breakthrough: Harnessing Rain for a Greener Tom...

 India
3
From Weakness to Dominance: Khamenei's Four-Decade Reign as Iran's Supreme Leader

From Weakness to Dominance: Khamenei's Four-Decade Reign as Iran's Supreme L...

 Global
4
Qatar's Steady Gas Supply Amid Middle East Tensions

Qatar's Steady Gas Supply Amid Middle East Tensions

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Missing income data skew poverty metrics: Can AI fix them?

Financial sector turns to AI as traditional fraud detection falls short

Digital divide threatens telehealth equity in rural chronic disease management

Global logistics must prioritize risk resilience amid geopolitical shocks

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025