Sharp Divide on Immigration Enforcement Tactics in the U.S.

A recent Reuters/Ipsos poll highlights a stark division in the U.S. regarding immigration enforcement strategies. While 61% of respondents support deporting unauthorized immigrants, many disapprove of President Donald Trump's severe tactics, such as deploying masked agents, potentially swaying upcoming congressional elections.

The poll, involving 4,638 U.S. adults, shows 92% of Republicans and 35% of Democrats backing deportations, whereas 63% of Democrats opposed it. Trump's approach, which was once politically advantageous, now faces mounting criticism following incidents involving ICE agents and rising Democratic opposition.

Discontent is particularly strong among Black and Hispanic Americans, crucial voting blocs Trump had previously gained ground with. The poll indicates internal discord within both political parties, especially concerning the role of ICE, as a significant number of Democrats and independents now question its existence.

