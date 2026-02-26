Left Menu

Sharp Divide on Immigration Enforcement Tactics in the U.S.

A new Reuters/Ipsos poll reveals that while most Americans align with Trump's view on deporting illegal immigrants, his harsh tactics face criticism. This policy divide could influence the upcoming midterm elections as Republicans aim to maintain their congressional majority.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 26-02-2026 16:43 IST | Created: 26-02-2026 16:43 IST
Sharp Divide on Immigration Enforcement Tactics in the U.S.
Trump

A recent Reuters/Ipsos poll highlights a stark division in the U.S. regarding immigration enforcement strategies. While 61% of respondents support deporting unauthorized immigrants, many disapprove of President Donald Trump's severe tactics, such as deploying masked agents, potentially swaying upcoming congressional elections.

The poll, involving 4,638 U.S. adults, shows 92% of Republicans and 35% of Democrats backing deportations, whereas 63% of Democrats opposed it. Trump's approach, which was once politically advantageous, now faces mounting criticism following incidents involving ICE agents and rising Democratic opposition.

Discontent is particularly strong among Black and Hispanic Americans, crucial voting blocs Trump had previously gained ground with. The poll indicates internal discord within both political parties, especially concerning the role of ICE, as a significant number of Democrats and independents now question its existence.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Aakash Chopra Urges India to Play Aggressively in Crucial T20 Clash Against Zimbabwe

Aakash Chopra Urges India to Play Aggressively in Crucial T20 Clash Against ...

 India
2
Urgent Measures Ordered to Tackle Water Safety Issues in Andhra Pradesh

Urgent Measures Ordered to Tackle Water Safety Issues in Andhra Pradesh

 India
3
Denmark's Crucial Election Amid Greenland Standoff

Denmark's Crucial Election Amid Greenland Standoff

 Global
4
Chhattisgarh's Golf Ambitions: A Leap Towards Global Sporting Stage

Chhattisgarh's Golf Ambitions: A Leap Towards Global Sporting Stage

 India

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Is AI now a structural force in society? Study urges rethinking global governance

AI failures start with bad data

Agentic AI could expand access to cybersecurity careers

Confident but wrong: Examining AI hallucination through student lens

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2026