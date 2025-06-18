Diplomatic Moves: Qatar and Iran's Correspondence Amidst Ceasefire Appeals

The Qatari foreign ministry announced that Emir Sheikh Tamim bin Hamad Al Thani has received a letter from Iranian President Masoud Pezeshkian, though the details of the communication remain confidential.

Sources indicate that Qatar is actively encouraging the United States to pressure Israel towards a ceasefire, noting the importance of resuming nuclear negotiations with Tehran, a strategic regional consideration.

This diplomatic outreach reflects Qatar's broader efforts to facilitate dialogue and negotiation in Middle Eastern geopolitics.

(With inputs from agencies.)