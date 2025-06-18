Diplomatic Moves: Qatar and Iran's Correspondence Amidst Ceasefire Appeals
Qatar's emir received an undisclosed letter from Iranian President Masoud Pezeshkian, as confirmed by the Qatari foreign ministry. Qatar has urged the U.S. to pressure Israel into a ceasefire and to reopen nuclear deal discussions with Tehran, according to a source speaking to Reuters.
The Qatari foreign ministry announced that Emir Sheikh Tamim bin Hamad Al Thani has received a letter from Iranian President Masoud Pezeshkian, though the details of the communication remain confidential.
Sources indicate that Qatar is actively encouraging the United States to pressure Israel towards a ceasefire, noting the importance of resuming nuclear negotiations with Tehran, a strategic regional consideration.
This diplomatic outreach reflects Qatar's broader efforts to facilitate dialogue and negotiation in Middle Eastern geopolitics.
