Ladakh Establishes Control Room for Iran Stranded
Ladakh authorities set up a control room to support families of students and residents stranded in Iran due to Middle Eastern conflicts. A 24/7 helpline is available for assistance, with government officials collecting details and facilitating aid for the affected families and individuals.
Devdiscourse News Desk | Leh | Updated: 18-06-2025 15:41 IST | Created: 18-06-2025 15:41 IST
India
In a swift response to escalating tensions in the Middle East, authorities in Ladakh have established a control room to assist families of students and residents stranded in Iran.
The district administration of Leh has set up a control room at the Deputy Commissioner's office, dedicated to providing help and support to those affected.
A round-the-clock helpline has been made available to collect essential details and offer assistance, highlighting the administration's commitment to aiding its residents during this challenging time.
