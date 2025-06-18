Left Menu

Ladakh Establishes Control Room for Iran Stranded

Ladakh authorities set up a control room to support families of students and residents stranded in Iran due to Middle Eastern conflicts. A 24/7 helpline is available for assistance, with government officials collecting details and facilitating aid for the affected families and individuals.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Leh | Updated: 18-06-2025 15:41 IST | Created: 18-06-2025 15:41 IST
Ladakh Establishes Control Room for Iran Stranded
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

In a swift response to escalating tensions in the Middle East, authorities in Ladakh have established a control room to assist families of students and residents stranded in Iran.

The district administration of Leh has set up a control room at the Deputy Commissioner's office, dedicated to providing help and support to those affected.

A round-the-clock helpline has been made available to collect essential details and offer assistance, highlighting the administration's commitment to aiding its residents during this challenging time.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Travel Turmoil: Air India and IndiGo Flights Face Disruptions Amid Technical Glitches and Bomb Threat

Travel Turmoil: Air India and IndiGo Flights Face Disruptions Amid Technical...

 India
2
Sambhal's Water Conservation Breakthrough: Harnessing Rain for a Greener Tomorrow

Sambhal's Water Conservation Breakthrough: Harnessing Rain for a Greener Tom...

 India
3
From Weakness to Dominance: Khamenei's Four-Decade Reign as Iran's Supreme Leader

From Weakness to Dominance: Khamenei's Four-Decade Reign as Iran's Supreme L...

 Global
4
Qatar's Steady Gas Supply Amid Middle East Tensions

Qatar's Steady Gas Supply Amid Middle East Tensions

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Missing income data skew poverty metrics: Can AI fix them?

Financial sector turns to AI as traditional fraud detection falls short

Digital divide threatens telehealth equity in rural chronic disease management

Global logistics must prioritize risk resilience amid geopolitical shocks

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025