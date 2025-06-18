Ladakh Establishes Control Room for Iran Stranded

In a swift response to escalating tensions in the Middle East, authorities in Ladakh have established a control room to assist families of students and residents stranded in Iran.

The district administration of Leh has set up a control room at the Deputy Commissioner's office, dedicated to providing help and support to those affected.

A round-the-clock helpline has been made available to collect essential details and offer assistance, highlighting the administration's commitment to aiding its residents during this challenging time.

(With inputs from agencies.)