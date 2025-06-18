BBMP Engineer Caught in Bribery Scandal

A senior official of the Bruhat Bengaluru Mahanagara Palike (BBMP) was arrested on charges of bribery in an operation conducted by Lokayukta sleuths. The accused, H V Yarappa Reddy, executive engineer of the C V Raman Nagar Division, allegedly accepted a bribe of Rs 10 lakh.

The arrest occurred when Reddy was reportedly caught accepting the bribe from a contractor. The contractor, Hemanth G M, had approached the Lokayukta with allegations that Reddy demanded a bribe in exchange for clearing his pending bill.

Authorities have seized the bribe money, which will be subjected to further legal scrutiny. Reddy has been taken into custody for interrogation as investigations continue into the alleged corruption.

(With inputs from agencies.)