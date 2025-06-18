Left Menu

BBMP Engineer Caught in Bribery Scandal

A senior BBMP official was arrested by Lokayukta sleuths for allegedly accepting a Rs 10 lakh bribe. Executive Engineer H V Yarappa Reddy was caught during a sting operation. The bribe was meant for processing a contractor's pending bill. The accused is now under custody and investigation.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Bengaluru | Updated: 18-06-2025 16:09 IST | Created: 18-06-2025 16:09 IST
BBMP Engineer Caught in Bribery Scandal
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

A senior official of the Bruhat Bengaluru Mahanagara Palike (BBMP) was arrested on charges of bribery in an operation conducted by Lokayukta sleuths. The accused, H V Yarappa Reddy, executive engineer of the C V Raman Nagar Division, allegedly accepted a bribe of Rs 10 lakh.

The arrest occurred when Reddy was reportedly caught accepting the bribe from a contractor. The contractor, Hemanth G M, had approached the Lokayukta with allegations that Reddy demanded a bribe in exchange for clearing his pending bill.

Authorities have seized the bribe money, which will be subjected to further legal scrutiny. Reddy has been taken into custody for interrogation as investigations continue into the alleged corruption.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Travel Turmoil: Air India and IndiGo Flights Face Disruptions Amid Technical Glitches and Bomb Threat

Travel Turmoil: Air India and IndiGo Flights Face Disruptions Amid Technical...

 India
2
Sambhal's Water Conservation Breakthrough: Harnessing Rain for a Greener Tomorrow

Sambhal's Water Conservation Breakthrough: Harnessing Rain for a Greener Tom...

 India
3
From Weakness to Dominance: Khamenei's Four-Decade Reign as Iran's Supreme Leader

From Weakness to Dominance: Khamenei's Four-Decade Reign as Iran's Supreme L...

 Global
4
Qatar's Steady Gas Supply Amid Middle East Tensions

Qatar's Steady Gas Supply Amid Middle East Tensions

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Missing income data skew poverty metrics: Can AI fix them?

Financial sector turns to AI as traditional fraud detection falls short

Digital divide threatens telehealth equity in rural chronic disease management

Global logistics must prioritize risk resilience amid geopolitical shocks

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025