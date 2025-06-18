Celebi vs. Mumbai Airport: Contract Dispute Intensifies
The Bombay High Court has postponed the hearing of Turkish firm Celebi's petition against its contract termination by Mumbai International Airport Limited (MIAL) to June 25. This comes after Celebi's security clearance was revoked due to national security concerns. Celebi challenges the decision as arbitrary and illegal.
Devdiscourse News Desk | Mumbai | Updated: 18-06-2025 16:17 IST | Created: 18-06-2025 16:17 IST
- Country:
- India
The Bombay High Court has postponed the hearing on Turkish firm Celebi's petition against Mumbai International Airport Limited (MIAL) to June 25.
Both parties agreed to the adjournment amid India's backlash over Turkiye's support for Pakistan during Operation Sindoor, leading to security clearance revocation for Celebi Airport Services India.
Celebi, holding a 59% share in Celebi Nas Airport Services India, contested the revocation and contract termination, deeming the decisions arbitrary and illegal.
(With inputs from agencies.)
Advertisement
ALSO READ
Expect India-US trade deal in not too distant future: US Commerce Secretary Howard Lutnick
Expect India-US trade deal in not too distant future: US Commerce Secretary Howard Lutnick
A Vision from the Frontlines of Shekar Hospital reimagines Universal Insurance for India’s growing demand for quality healthcare.
Expect India-US trade deal in not-too-distant future: US Commerce Secretary Howard Lutnick
"Trip of a lifetime, meeting PM Modi was very special": US Second Lady Usha Vance recalls India visit and her children's experience