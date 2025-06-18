Celebi vs. Mumbai Airport: Contract Dispute Intensifies

The Bombay High Court has postponed the hearing on Turkish firm Celebi's petition against Mumbai International Airport Limited (MIAL) to June 25.

Both parties agreed to the adjournment amid India's backlash over Turkiye's support for Pakistan during Operation Sindoor, leading to security clearance revocation for Celebi Airport Services India.

Celebi, holding a 59% share in Celebi Nas Airport Services India, contested the revocation and contract termination, deeming the decisions arbitrary and illegal.

