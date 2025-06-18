Left Menu

Celebi vs. Mumbai Airport: Contract Dispute Intensifies

The Bombay High Court has postponed the hearing of Turkish firm Celebi's petition against its contract termination by Mumbai International Airport Limited (MIAL) to June 25. This comes after Celebi's security clearance was revoked due to national security concerns. Celebi challenges the decision as arbitrary and illegal.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Mumbai | Updated: 18-06-2025 16:17 IST | Created: 18-06-2025 16:17 IST
  • Country:
  • India

The Bombay High Court has postponed the hearing on Turkish firm Celebi's petition against Mumbai International Airport Limited (MIAL) to June 25.

Both parties agreed to the adjournment amid India's backlash over Turkiye's support for Pakistan during Operation Sindoor, leading to security clearance revocation for Celebi Airport Services India.

Celebi, holding a 59% share in Celebi Nas Airport Services India, contested the revocation and contract termination, deeming the decisions arbitrary and illegal.

(With inputs from agencies.)

