Delhi Police Uncover Massive Fake Degree Scandal

Two individuals, including a woman, were arrested by Delhi Police for running a fake educational degree racket. The suspects deceived a Gurugram IT employee, charging over Rs 1.55 lakh to provide him with a fraudulent graduation degree. Police seized forged certificates and are investigating further.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 18-06-2025 16:20 IST | Created: 18-06-2025 16:20 IST
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

Delhi Police have busted a fraudulent educational degree racket following the arrest of two individuals, one of whom is a woman. This operation targeted those in need of legitimate credentials.

Authorities reported that the suspects deceived an IT employee based in Gurugram, extracting more than Rs 1.55 lakh under the guise of reissuing his graduation degree. The racket involved supplying fake degrees from numerous universities.

Following these developments, the police are expanding their investigation to uncover more victims and dismantle the network behind this forgery scheme. Hundreds of counterfeit degrees were found stored digitally on mobile devices belonging to the accused.

(With inputs from agencies.)

Latest News

