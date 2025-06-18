Shock and Outrage in Ballia: Shopkeeper Arrested for Horrific Crime
In Ballia district, Uttar Pradesh, a shopkeeper named Kaushal Tiwari was arrested for allegedly raping a 5-year-old boy. The crime occurred on June 13 when the boy was lured into the shop with sweets. Tiwari's arrest followed a complaint by the boy's father. He faces charges under the POCSO Act.
In a gruesome incident that has left the community in shock, a shopkeeper in Ballia district, Uttar Pradesh, was arrested for allegedly raping a 5-year-old boy. The accused, identified as Kaushal Tiwari, was apprehended following a complaint lodged by the boy's father, police officials reported.
The incident took place on June 13 when the minor went to the shop to make a purchase. According to the police, Tiwari enticed the child with sweets before committing the heinous act. He further threatened the victim, demanding silence under the threat of harm.
Deputy Superintendent of Police Mohammad Fahim Qureshi confirmed the arrest, stating that Tiwari was charged under the Protection of Children from Sexual Offences (POCSO) Act and pertinent sections of the BNS Act. The accused was subsequently presented in court and has been remanded to custody pending trial.
