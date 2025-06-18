Kuki Zo Women Rally Against Unjust Arrests in Manipur

Women from the Kuki Zo community rallied in Manipur's Churachandpur on Wednesday, protesting what they describe as the arbitrary arrests of community members by security agencies.

Organized by the Kuki Women Organisation for Human Rights (KWOHR), the demonstration started at Koite Ground and concluded at Peace Ground in Tuibuong. Participants carried placards and voiced demands for human rights respect and justice for the Kuki Zo community. A memorandum addressed to the home minister was submitted via the district magistrate, highlighting the recent arrest of two community members deemed unjust by the organization.

The KWOHR demands immediate release of those arrested, a judicial inquiry into the arrests and alleged ethnic profiling, and actions against armed militias. The unrest links back to arrests of three insurgents implicated in an attack on security forces in January 2024, escalating fears and tensions within the community.

