U.S.-Russia Diplomacy Amid Iran-Israel Conflict
Russia and the United States are communicating about the ongoing conflict between Iran and Israel. Russian Deputy Foreign Minister Sergei Ryabkov cautions against U.S. military aid to Israel, warning it could worsen the Middle Eastern stability amidst the six-day air war between Iran and Israel.
According to a statement by Sergei Ryabkov, Russia and the United States remain in contact concerning the ongoing conflict between Iran and Israel, as reported by Interfax news agency on Wednesday.
Earlier in his statements, Deputy Foreign Minister Ryabkov cautioned that any direct U.S. military intervention in support of Israel could lead to significant destabilization in the Middle East region.
The warning comes amidst a continuing air war between Iran and Israel, which has entered its sixth day, highlighting the fragile state of affairs in the area.
