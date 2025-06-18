Silent Witness: Betrayal and Murder in Alwar
A horrifying crime in Alwar's Kherli town unfolded as a nine-year-old boy witnessed his father, Veeru Jatav, being murdered by his mother's lover, Kashiram Prajapat, and accomplices. The child's mother, Anita, stood by silently. Motivated by her relationship with Kashiram, Anita allegedly facilitated the murder, leading to her arrest.
Devdiscourse News Desk | Jaipur | Updated: 18-06-2025 17:42 IST | Created: 18-06-2025 17:42 IST
- Country:
- India
In a chilling incident in Alwar's Kherli town, a nine-year-old boy became a key eyewitness to his father's murder, allegedly orchestrated by his mother's lover, police reported on Wednesday.
Veeru Jatav, a tent business owner, was allegedly killed by his wife Anita's lover, Kashiram Prajapat, with assistance from hired accomplices. The child recounted witnessing his mother opening their home to the assailants.
Anita, arrested following the crime, reportedly plotted the murder for her involvement with Kashiram. The suspects include Vishnu, Naveen, and Chetan, who remain at large. Efforts are underway to apprehend them.
(With inputs from agencies.)
