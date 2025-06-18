Silent Witness: Betrayal and Murder in Alwar

In a chilling incident in Alwar's Kherli town, a nine-year-old boy became a key eyewitness to his father's murder, allegedly orchestrated by his mother's lover, police reported on Wednesday.

Veeru Jatav, a tent business owner, was allegedly killed by his wife Anita's lover, Kashiram Prajapat, with assistance from hired accomplices. The child recounted witnessing his mother opening their home to the assailants.

Anita, arrested following the crime, reportedly plotted the murder for her involvement with Kashiram. The suspects include Vishnu, Naveen, and Chetan, who remain at large. Efforts are underway to apprehend them.

(With inputs from agencies.)