Left Menu

Silent Witness: Betrayal and Murder in Alwar

A horrifying crime in Alwar's Kherli town unfolded as a nine-year-old boy witnessed his father, Veeru Jatav, being murdered by his mother's lover, Kashiram Prajapat, and accomplices. The child's mother, Anita, stood by silently. Motivated by her relationship with Kashiram, Anita allegedly facilitated the murder, leading to her arrest.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Jaipur | Updated: 18-06-2025 17:42 IST | Created: 18-06-2025 17:42 IST
Silent Witness: Betrayal and Murder in Alwar
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

In a chilling incident in Alwar's Kherli town, a nine-year-old boy became a key eyewitness to his father's murder, allegedly orchestrated by his mother's lover, police reported on Wednesday.

Veeru Jatav, a tent business owner, was allegedly killed by his wife Anita's lover, Kashiram Prajapat, with assistance from hired accomplices. The child recounted witnessing his mother opening their home to the assailants.

Anita, arrested following the crime, reportedly plotted the murder for her involvement with Kashiram. The suspects include Vishnu, Naveen, and Chetan, who remain at large. Efforts are underway to apprehend them.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Travel Turmoil: Air India and IndiGo Flights Face Disruptions Amid Technical Glitches and Bomb Threat

Travel Turmoil: Air India and IndiGo Flights Face Disruptions Amid Technical...

 India
2
Sambhal's Water Conservation Breakthrough: Harnessing Rain for a Greener Tomorrow

Sambhal's Water Conservation Breakthrough: Harnessing Rain for a Greener Tom...

 India
3
From Weakness to Dominance: Khamenei's Four-Decade Reign as Iran's Supreme Leader

From Weakness to Dominance: Khamenei's Four-Decade Reign as Iran's Supreme L...

 Global
4
Qatar's Steady Gas Supply Amid Middle East Tensions

Qatar's Steady Gas Supply Amid Middle East Tensions

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Small wetlands deliver big gains in urban biodiversity and ecosystem health

Automation drives agricultural sustainability and food security

Trade geography matters: Land borders linked to lower GDP

AI, green finance and good governance fuel global renewable energy growth

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025