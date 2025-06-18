Court Mandates MGNREGA Implementation in West Bengal by August 1

The Calcutta High Court has instructed the central government to resume the implementation of the MGNREGA scheme in West Bengal by August 1. This decision follows reports of discrepancies in the distribution of wages under the scheme.

The Centre has been empowered to impose specific restrictions and conditions to prevent further irregularities. The court found that payments had been withheld for three years due to alleged irregularities, demanding prompt action to ensure rightful recipients receive their dues.

While noting the necessity of a prospective implementation, the bench led by Chief Justice TS Sivagnanam emphasized the importance of the scheme's role in public welfare and directed that safeguards be enforced to prevent recurrence of past issues.

(With inputs from agencies.)