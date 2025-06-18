Ghazipur Block Head's Associates Accused in SBSP Leader's Life Threat Case
A Suheldev Bharatiya Samaj Party leader filed a case against associates of a former Ghazipur block head for allegedly threatening his life. Police have registered an FIR against the accused following the complaint. SBSP's leadership has condemned the incident, pledging support to the threatened leader.
A legal case has emerged involving associates of a former Ghazipur block head, who stand accused of threatening to kill a leader from the Suheldev Bharatiya Samaj Party (SBSP), as confirmed by local police on Wednesday.
The complaint was lodged by SBSP General Secretary Shivendra Bahadur Singh at the Rasra police station on Tuesday, which led to the filing of an FIR against individuals including Kaushal Singh, Ashish Singh, and several unidentified others.
The alleged incident occurred on the evening of June 14 in Patna village, where the accused reportedly brandished weapons and issued life threats. In response, party and government officials, including SBSP President Om Prakash Rajbhar, have pledged their support and are pushing for stringent action against the culprits.
