Fatehpur Temple Scuffle Shakes Devotees

A violent altercation at Fatehpur's Bade Hanuman Mandir has raised concerns over temple safety. The scuffle involved a priest and a family of devotees.

The incident unfolded after Priest Vikas Tiwari allegedly took extra laddus from a prayer offering, sparking a brawl with Rammu Singh and his sons. Captured on the temple's CCTV, the video quickly went viral.

The local police have registered an FIR against the accused, who are currently evading arrest. The community awaits further action as investigations continue.

