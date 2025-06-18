Left Menu

Fatehpur Temple Scuffle Shakes Devotees

A confrontation at Fatehpur's Bade Hanuman Mandir led to violence, involving a priest and devotees. Following a dispute over sweets, Rammu Singh and his sons assaulted Priest Vikas Tiwari, an incident caught on CCTV. The police have filed an FIR, and investigations are underway.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Fatehpur | Updated: 18-06-2025 18:36 IST | Created: 18-06-2025 18:36 IST
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

A violent altercation at Fatehpur's Bade Hanuman Mandir has raised concerns over temple safety. The scuffle involved a priest and a family of devotees.

The incident unfolded after Priest Vikas Tiwari allegedly took extra laddus from a prayer offering, sparking a brawl with Rammu Singh and his sons. Captured on the temple's CCTV, the video quickly went viral.

The local police have registered an FIR against the accused, who are currently evading arrest. The community awaits further action as investigations continue.

(With inputs from agencies.)

