Israeli Military Eases Safety Guidelines Amid Regional Tensions

The Israeli military has announced an easing of public safety guidelines that had earlier enforced school closures and various restrictions. This decision marks a step back from stringent measures imposed in response to regional tensions.

Areas including parts of the occupied-Golan Heights, the West Bank, Israeli communities near Gaza, and Eilat in the south will experience a transition from 'essential activity' to 'partial activity'. Meanwhile, other regions across Israel will move from 'essential activity' to 'limited activity', allowing for a gradual return to normalcy.

These changes will take effect starting 6:00 p.m. on Wednesday and are set to continue until 8:00 p.m. on June 20, according to the military's announcement.

