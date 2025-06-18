Israeli Military Eases Safety Guidelines Amid Regional Tensions
The Israeli military announced a relaxation of public safety guidelines, previously mandating school closures and other restrictions, in certain regions. Starting Wednesday evening, areas in the occupied-Golan Heights, West Bank, and communities near Gaza and Eilat will see changes in activity levels, shifting from essential to partial or limited activities.
The Israeli military has announced an easing of public safety guidelines that had earlier enforced school closures and various restrictions. This decision marks a step back from stringent measures imposed in response to regional tensions.
Areas including parts of the occupied-Golan Heights, the West Bank, Israeli communities near Gaza, and Eilat in the south will experience a transition from 'essential activity' to 'partial activity'. Meanwhile, other regions across Israel will move from 'essential activity' to 'limited activity', allowing for a gradual return to normalcy.
These changes will take effect starting 6:00 p.m. on Wednesday and are set to continue until 8:00 p.m. on June 20, according to the military's announcement.
(With inputs from agencies.)
