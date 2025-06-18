Left Menu

Israeli Military Eases Safety Guidelines Amid Regional Tensions

The Israeli military announced a relaxation of public safety guidelines, previously mandating school closures and other restrictions, in certain regions. Starting Wednesday evening, areas in the occupied-Golan Heights, West Bank, and communities near Gaza and Eilat will see changes in activity levels, shifting from essential to partial or limited activities.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 18-06-2025 18:42 IST | Created: 18-06-2025 18:42 IST
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.

The Israeli military has announced an easing of public safety guidelines that had earlier enforced school closures and various restrictions. This decision marks a step back from stringent measures imposed in response to regional tensions.

Areas including parts of the occupied-Golan Heights, the West Bank, Israeli communities near Gaza, and Eilat in the south will experience a transition from 'essential activity' to 'partial activity'. Meanwhile, other regions across Israel will move from 'essential activity' to 'limited activity', allowing for a gradual return to normalcy.

These changes will take effect starting 6:00 p.m. on Wednesday and are set to continue until 8:00 p.m. on June 20, according to the military's announcement.

(With inputs from agencies.)

