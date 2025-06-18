Tragedy Strikes: Juvenile Home Inmate Killed Over Bathing Row

A juvenile home in North Delhi became the scene of a tragic incident, as an inmate lost his life during a physical altercation with fellow detainees over a bathing dispute. Authorities revealed that the clash occurred at Majnu Ka Tila's Special Home for Boys.

The victim, linked to an attempted murder case, was pronounced dead at Hindu Rao Hospital. Investigations are underway, with the police charging two inmates under Indian Penal Code sections related to murder. The family's demands for justice are mounting, particularly as they question the juvenile center's security management.

The grieving family has urged authorities to release CCTV footage to understand the circumstances. They assert the situation was preventable and express concerns over safety in high-security juvenile facilities. An official inquiry by the Judicial Magistrate First Class is ongoing to determine the cause and accountability.

(With inputs from agencies.)