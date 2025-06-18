Left Menu

Tragedy Strikes: Juvenile Home Inmate Killed Over Bathing Row

A tragic incident in a north Delhi juvenile home led to the death of an inmate. The altercation occurred over a bathing dispute. Police have charged two other inmates with murder. Family demands justice, questioning the facility's security measures and requesting CCTV footage for clarity.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 18-06-2025 18:44 IST | Created: 18-06-2025 18:44 IST
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

A juvenile home in North Delhi became the scene of a tragic incident, as an inmate lost his life during a physical altercation with fellow detainees over a bathing dispute. Authorities revealed that the clash occurred at Majnu Ka Tila's Special Home for Boys.

The victim, linked to an attempted murder case, was pronounced dead at Hindu Rao Hospital. Investigations are underway, with the police charging two inmates under Indian Penal Code sections related to murder. The family's demands for justice are mounting, particularly as they question the juvenile center's security management.

The grieving family has urged authorities to release CCTV footage to understand the circumstances. They assert the situation was preventable and express concerns over safety in high-security juvenile facilities. An official inquiry by the Judicial Magistrate First Class is ongoing to determine the cause and accountability.

(With inputs from agencies.)

