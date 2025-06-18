Left Menu

Forgotten Voices: Gaza's Struggle Amidst Shifting Focus

Amid escalating conflict, at least 140 Palestinians have been killed in Gaza within 24 hours due to Israeli strikes. As global attention shifts to Israel-Iran tensions, Gaza residents feel increasingly overlooked. The humanitarian crisis continues with ongoing aid challenges, while efforts to target Hamas military structures persist.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 18-06-2025 18:57 IST | Created: 18-06-2025 18:57 IST
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.

In a tragic escalation of violence, Israeli gunfire and airstrikes have resulted in the deaths of at least 140 Palestinians in Gaza over the past 24 hours, according to local health officials. The conflict, which has left deep scars on the region, is now being overshadowed by the mounting tensions between Israel and Iran.

Medics report separate airstrikes have targeted homes across Gaza, resulting in numerous fatalities, including 21 deaths in central and northern regions. The plight of displaced Palestinians awaiting aid has been further exacerbated by Israeli fire, adding to the tally of casualties in a humanitarian crisis that sees little reprieve.

Despite continuing aid deliveries spearheaded by the Gaza Humanitarian Foundation, the effort remains fraught with challenges as both sides accuse each other of exploitation. Meanwhile, Israel maintains its military operations against Hamas, determined to dismantle the group's infrastructure amid international scrutiny and calls for a peaceful resolution.

(With inputs from agencies.)

