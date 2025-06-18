Hoax Bomb Threats Prompt Emergency Protocols at Hyderabad Airports

On Wednesday, Hyderabad officials sprung into action following bomb threat calls targeting two city airports, which turned out to be false alarms. These threats were directed at a Qatar Airways cargo flight and Begumpet airport.

The Rajiv Gandhi International Airport (RGI) declared an emergency after an alarming email reported a 'human bomb' aboard an arriving Qatar Airways flight. The worrying claim triggered fire and security teams to standby until the plane landed safely.

A temporary bomb threat assessment committee was constituted as part of the standard protocols. Similarly, the Begumpet airport received a fabricated bomb threat, prompting thorough security checks. Both threats were unveiled as hoaxes after meticulous inspections.

(With inputs from agencies.)