Hoax Bomb Threats Prompt Emergency Protocols at Hyderabad Airports
Two Hyderabad airports received bomb threat calls, resulting in emergency measures. The threats targeted a Qatar Airways flight and Begumpet airport, but were later confirmed as hoaxes. Thorough checks and emergency protocols, including the formation of a bomb threat assessment committee, were promptly executed.
- Country:
- India
On Wednesday, Hyderabad officials sprung into action following bomb threat calls targeting two city airports, which turned out to be false alarms. These threats were directed at a Qatar Airways cargo flight and Begumpet airport.
The Rajiv Gandhi International Airport (RGI) declared an emergency after an alarming email reported a 'human bomb' aboard an arriving Qatar Airways flight. The worrying claim triggered fire and security teams to standby until the plane landed safely.
A temporary bomb threat assessment committee was constituted as part of the standard protocols. Similarly, the Begumpet airport received a fabricated bomb threat, prompting thorough security checks. Both threats were unveiled as hoaxes after meticulous inspections.
(With inputs from agencies.)
- READ MORE ON:
- bomb threat
- Hyderabad
- airport
- Qatar Airways
- hoax
- emergency
- security
- RGI airport
- Begumpet
- VIP flights
ALSO READ
Odisha Police prepares massive security arrangements for Lord Jagannath's Rath Yatra in Puri
Delegation led by Shrikant Shinde meets Liberian Senate Leader, highlights global security and fight against terrorism
EXPLAINER-What is FEMA, US emergency agency under fire from Trump?
BRICS 2025: Dr Chandra Sekhar Calls for Cooperation on Cybersecurity and DPI Models
Former Homeland Security official fights back against Trump's 'unprecedented' investigation order