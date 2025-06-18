Left Menu

Hoax Bomb Threats Prompt Emergency Protocols at Hyderabad Airports

Two Hyderabad airports received bomb threat calls, resulting in emergency measures. The threats targeted a Qatar Airways flight and Begumpet airport, but were later confirmed as hoaxes. Thorough checks and emergency protocols, including the formation of a bomb threat assessment committee, were promptly executed.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Hyderabad | Updated: 18-06-2025 19:43 IST | Created: 18-06-2025 19:43 IST
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

On Wednesday, Hyderabad officials sprung into action following bomb threat calls targeting two city airports, which turned out to be false alarms. These threats were directed at a Qatar Airways cargo flight and Begumpet airport.

The Rajiv Gandhi International Airport (RGI) declared an emergency after an alarming email reported a 'human bomb' aboard an arriving Qatar Airways flight. The worrying claim triggered fire and security teams to standby until the plane landed safely.

A temporary bomb threat assessment committee was constituted as part of the standard protocols. Similarly, the Begumpet airport received a fabricated bomb threat, prompting thorough security checks. Both threats were unveiled as hoaxes after meticulous inspections.

(With inputs from agencies.)

