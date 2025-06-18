Left Menu

Hoax Bomb Threats Disrupt Hyderabad Airports

Hoax bomb threats sent via email targeted Hyderabad's Rajiv Gandhi International and Begumpet airports, causing emergency protocols to be enacted. Following comprehensive inspections by security teams, both incidents were confirmed to be false alarms. Investigations are ongoing to identify the source of the threats.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Hyderabad | Updated: 18-06-2025 19:48 IST | Created: 18-06-2025 19:48 IST
  • Country:
  • India

Authorities at Hyderabad's airports were on high alert on Wednesday following bomb threats sent via email, prompting immediate precautionary measures.

An emergency was declared after Rajiv Gandhi International Airport received an ominous email claiming the presence of a 'human bomb' on a Qatar Airways flight, which was later determined to be a hoax after thorough security checks.

Similarly, Begumpet Airport also faced a bomb threat, leading to swift action by bomb disposal squads, fire services, and security personnel. Both threats proved unfounded, though an investigation to locate the source continues.

(With inputs from agencies.)

