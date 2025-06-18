Telecom Employees Warned Against Political Influence

In a recent development, the Department of Telecom issued a firm reminder to its employees, warning them against resorting to political or external means to sway service-related matters.

According to an office memorandum distributed on Wednesday, employees who seek support from Members of Parliament or other dignitaries will face assumptions that these references were personally solicited. Such instances will be addressed under service rules.

The department underscored the significance of abiding by Rule 20 of the CCS (Conduct) Rules, 1964, categorizing these influences as rule violations. Initial infractions prompt formal advice, subsequent breaches merit written warnings, and further transgressions initiate disciplinary proceedings under the CCS (CCA) Rules of 1965. Employees are urged to pursue redressal through sanctioned official channels exclusively.

(With inputs from agencies.)