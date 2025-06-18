Tragic Discovery: Family Found in Ballari Pond
A woman and her three children were found dead in a pond in Ballari district. The police suspect suicide and have detained the husband for questioning. The family, originally from Maharashtra and engaged in cattle herding, went missing the day before their bodies were found.
- Country:
- India
The bodies of a woman and her three children were discovered floating in a pond in Ballari district on Wednesday, leaving the community in shock and mourning.
Preliminary investigations by the police suggest the possibility of a suicide, though inquiries continue to determine the true cause of death. The incident unfolded in Dammuru village, situated in Kurugodu taluk of Ballari district.
The family hailed from Hosur Champa village in Kolhapur district, Maharashtra, and were known locally for their work in cattle herding. On Tuesday, Siddavva and her children mysteriously disappeared, abandoning their livestock. Their lifeless bodies were subsequently found near a farm pond the following morning. In connection with the incident, Kurugodu police have detained Siddavva's husband, Sanjay, for further questioning.
