Israeli Strike Near Iranian Red Crescent Headquarters Stokes Tensions
An Israeli military strike reportedly targeted an area near the Iranian Red Crescent Society building in Tehran. Initial reports from Iranian media suggested the strike directly hit the Red Crescent headquarters, though this was later clarified in an official statement. Tensions between the nations escalate.
Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 18-06-2025 21:53 IST | Created: 18-06-2025 21:53 IST
An Israeli military strike targeted an area close to the Iranian Red Crescent Society building in Tehran, according to a statement by the organization on Wednesday.
Earlier, several Iranian media sources, including the state-owned IRNA news agency, reported that the strike hit the Red Crescent's headquarters.
This incident adds to increasing tensions between Iran and Israel, both of which frequently accuse each other of malicious activities in the region.
(With inputs from agencies.)
Advertisement
ALSO READ
Bisleri International Ventures into Middle East and Africa with Apparel Group Partnership
Luis Castro's Second Chance: Redemption in Middle Eastern Football
China Warns Nationals Amid Intensifying Middle East Tensions
US Initiates Middle East Personnel Drawdown Amid Rising Tensions
U.S. Embassy's Partial Evacuation Signals Rising Middle East Tensions