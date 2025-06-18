Left Menu

Israeli Strike Near Iranian Red Crescent Headquarters Stokes Tensions

An Israeli military strike reportedly targeted an area near the Iranian Red Crescent Society building in Tehran. Initial reports from Iranian media suggested the strike directly hit the Red Crescent headquarters, though this was later clarified in an official statement. Tensions between the nations escalate.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 18-06-2025 21:53 IST | Created: 18-06-2025 21:53 IST
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.

An Israeli military strike targeted an area close to the Iranian Red Crescent Society building in Tehran, according to a statement by the organization on Wednesday.

Earlier, several Iranian media sources, including the state-owned IRNA news agency, reported that the strike hit the Red Crescent's headquarters.

This incident adds to increasing tensions between Iran and Israel, both of which frequently accuse each other of malicious activities in the region.

(With inputs from agencies.)

